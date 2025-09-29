Indigenous communities in Bangladesh's Khagrachari face arson: Rights group

Dhaka, Sep 29 The Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) on Monday highlighted widespread arson, looting, and indiscriminate firing allegedly carried out with the support of Bangladeshi security forces, which left at least five dead, injured several others, and displaced indigenous communities in Khagrachari district.

Between September 25 and 28, the HRCBM observers documented the wave of violence that swept across Khagrachhari.

The rights body stated that the brutal gang rape of an indigenous Marma schoolgirl in Khagrachari Sadar’s Isainala area on September 23 sparked outrage across the region. The indigenous students and community members staged demonstrations demanding the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

Rather than ensuring justice, the HRCBM said, the security forces detained indigenous student leader U Kyaw Marma on September 25, triggering widespread protests across the district.

Citing eyewitness accounts, the rights body stated that on September 27, security forces stood by as settlers vandalised indigenous homes in Mahajan Para and attempted to storm a Buddhist vihara. Several indigenous villagers were hacked with sharp weapons, leaving three hospitalised in critical condition.

“On September 28, protests by Indigenous youth calling for justice turned deadly. Security forces opened fire in Guimara, killing three and injuring many more. Settlers torched over 60 shops and 15 homes, looted seven businesses including the residence of a former district council chairman, and burned 13 motorcycles,” the HRCBM stated.

“Three deceased persons are held at Khagrachari District Hospital morgue, but families have not been allowed to view the bodies. At least two others were killed instantly at the protest site; eyewitnesses report bodies were removed by settlers and soldiers,” it added.

Meanwhile on Monday, expressing deep concern over the violence in Khagrachhari, Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRFB) demanded a judicial investigation into the incident.

“We must avoid violence, incitement and confrontational behaviour and come forward to solve the problem peacefully and within the existing law. Proper implementation of the law, ensuring justice and protecting civil rights can be an effective way to overcome the current situation. In this undesirable moment, all concerned should play a responsible role, refrain from spreading tension, and seek a peaceful solution to the problem,” Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo quoted the HRFB as saying.

Condemning the incident, several other human rights, cultural, and political groups in Bangladesh also called for immediate investigations into the violence that erupted in Khagrachhari following the protests over the gang-rape of the schoolgirl.

Bangladesh has been gripped by numerous protests and extreme lawlessness since the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was overthrown during violent protests last year.

The rising incidents of crime against women and children after the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government came to power exposed the degrading law and order situation in the country.

