Indigenous vehicles inducted for use by Indian battalion deployed under UNIFIL

New Delhi [India], January 8 : In a significant step towards promoting indigenous capabilities and strengthening operational efficiency, 62 Indian-manufactured vehicles are set to reach Lebanon for utilisation by the Indian contingent deployed in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), an official statement by Indian Army said.

The fleet comprises High Mobility Troop Carriage Vehicles, Utility Vehicles (1 Ton and 2.5 Ton), Medium and Light Ambulances, Fuel Bowsers, and Recovery Vehicles, as per Indian Army.

Until now, Indian troops serving in the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon were operating vehicles provided by the UN, which were sourced from other countries. With the induction of these Made-in-India vehicles, the Indian battalion will now rely on robust and homegrown platforms, showcasing India's commitment to self-reliance and its growing defense manufacturing capabilities on the global stage.

This development underscores India's leadership in peacekeeping missions and highlights the nation's support for indigenous innovation in defence.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stated in a post on X that the Indian Army was taking efforts for cessation of atrocities.

"Over the past few days, UNIFIL supported the re-deployment of Lebanon Army to positions in southwest Lebanon after Israeli forces withdrew. Peacekeepers will continue to support the cessation of hostilities and full implementation of resolution 1701 as the path to peace."

https://x.com/UNIFIL_/status/1876911596951228719

In a post on X, the Indian Army stated that Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, visited the Centre for UN Peacekeeping (CUNPK) in Delhi where he was briefed on the deployment of the Army there.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1876559331342405813

In a post on X, the Indian Army stated, "Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, visited the Centre for UN Peacekeeping (CUNPK) in Delhi today, wherein he was briefed on the deployment of Indian Army in UN Peacekeeping Missions & training of Indian Army's peacekeepers. The Ambassador appreciated CUNPK's vision of delivering top-tier training to peacekeepers and the pivotal role of the Indian Army in global peacekeeping."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor