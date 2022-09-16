Indigo far ahead of other airlines with 57.7% market share in Aug, Vistara stays No 2

New Delhi, Sep 16 Indigo flew ahead of other airlines during August with 57.7 per cent share in the domestic aviation sector, while Vistara secured the second slot with a market share of 9.7 per cent.

As per the latest data from the aviation regulator, Indigo carried 58.32 lakh air passengers during the month while Vistara carried 9.81 lakh air passengers.

Go First was at third position with 8.7 lakh passengers and 8.6 per cent market share. Air India, with 8.61 lakh air passengers, had a market share of 8.5 per cent during August.

As per the latest data released by aviation regulator DGCA on Friday, nearly 1.01 crore passengers were carried by the domestic airlines during August in the country as against 67.01 lakh during the same period last year.

The passenger load factor or occupancy of the airlines remained on the higher side in the range of 70 to 80 per cent.

Newly-launched Akasa Air marked occupancy of 52.9 per cent during August.

