IndiGo to start daily direct flights between Delhi and China's Guangzhou from November 10

New Delhi [India], October 11 : IndiGo announced on Saturday the launch of its new daily direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, China, starting November 10, 2025. The route will be operated using IndiGo's Airbus A320 aircraft.

This announcement follows the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) confirmation earlier this month of the resumption of direct flights between India and China, which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Doklam standoff.

China also reaffirmed its commitment to development, with a spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy confirming the resumption of flights between the two countries.

The airline stated that it is among the first carriers to resume flights between India and China following the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, IndiGo had announced daily flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, beginning October 26, 2025.

Speaking about the new route, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to enhance our connectivity to China with daily direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, in addition to the recently resumed route from Kolkata. The resumption of operations between two of the world's most populous nations presents immense potential for cultural exchange and economic collaboration.

"With this launch, IndiGo connects China to its vast domestic and growing international network, via Guangzhou. We are confident that this will contribute towards the acceleration of opportunities in trade, investment, tourism, and even education between the two countries, while reinforcing our commitment to connect India to the world," he added.

According to the airline, the flight from Delhi is scheduled to depart at 9:45 pm and arrive in Guangzhou at 4:40 am. The return flight from Guangzhou is scheduled to depart at 5:50 am and arrive in Delhi at 10:10 am. Tickets for the route are now available on the IndiGo website.

Additionally, IndiGo announced the launch of daily direct flights between Delhi and Hanoi, starting December 20, 2025. The airline will also operate Airbus A320 aircraft on this route, connecting India's capital to one of Southeast Asia's key cultural and business destinations. IndiGo already operates 14 weekly flights between Kolkata and Hanoi as well as Ho Chi Minh City.

Earlier, on October 3, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the resumption of direct flights between India and China reflects the improving ties between the two countries.

Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We had issued a press release and thereafter I understand that commercial activity in this regard has started. This is, of course, in line with the growing trend towards normalisation in the relationship between India and China."

Direct flights between the two countries were suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had not resumed because of the Doklam standoff.

