Indigo tops with 54.9% market share, Vistara, Air India second with 9.2%

New Delhi, Jan 19 Indigo flew far ahead of other airlines during December with 54.9 per cent share in the domestic aviation sector, Vistara and Air India secured second slot with a market share of 9.2 per cent.

As per the latest data of December of aviation regulator DGCA, Indigo carried 69.97 lakh air passengers during the month while Vistara and Air India carried 11.70 lakh and 11.71 lakh air passengers.

Go Air, with 9.51 lakh air passengers, had a market share of 7.5 per cent during December.

For the year 2022, Indigo secured a market share of 56.1 per cent, carrying 690.93 lakh passengers, while Vistara had a market share of 9.2 per cent with 113.59 lakh passengers, and Air India a market share of 8.7 per cent with 107.74 lakh air passengers.

As per the DGCA data released on Thursday, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of December 2022 has been 0.79 per cent. The main reasons for cancellation have been identified as weather, technical, or operational. Maximum 81.1 per cent flights were cancelled due to weather-related reasons and 7.8 per cent due to technical reasons during the month.

Domestic air traffic continued to register growth as passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-December 2022 were 12.32 crore as against 8.38 crore during the corresponding period of previous year, thereby registering annual growth of 47.05 per cent and monthly growth of 13.69 per cent.

As per the data released by the DGCA on Thursday, nearly 1.27 crore passengers were carried by the domestic airlines during December in the country as against 1.12 crore during the same period last year.

