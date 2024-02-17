"Individuals with concerns...": Pak caretaker PM opens on rigging claims

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 17 : Amid rigging accusations in Pakistan's general elections by political parties and individuals, caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar ul-Haq Kakar said that whoever harbours any concerns regarding electoral irregularities is encouraged to pursue legal recourse through the available channels.

The caretaker PM said peaceful protest and assembly are basic rights of people but any kind of agitation, violence, or instigation to vigilantism will not be tolerated on any coast.

"Parties and individuals who harbour any concerns regarding electoral irregularities are encouraged to pursue legal recourse through the available channels. Pakistan's legislative, judicial, and executive branches are resilient and stand ready to deliver impartial justice to all," the Prime Minister said in an official statement.

"While peaceful protest and assembly are fundamental rights, any form of agitation, violence, or incitement for vigilantism will not be condoned, and the law will take its course without any hesitation," the caretaker PM said, adding, "anarchy and disorder will not be tolerated at this crucial time."

The recently conducted General Elections in the country have been a step towards promoting democracy. Significant turnout from all segments of society, including both genders, has been acknowledged internationally Post elections, it is imperative that all stakeholders realise…— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) February 17, 2024

Kakar noted that such actions serve to advance the agenda for hostile forces, both domestic and foreign.

"This only serves to advance the agenda for hostile forces, both domestic and foreign, to exploit and create grave law and order challenges," the PMO said.

"The caretaker government implores patience, as political parties engage in consultations to form governments at both the federal and provincial levels, in accordance with democratic traditions and norms. We hope that this process concludes as early as possible with mutual understanding and respect," the statement added.

The general elections in Pakistan took place on February 8 amid heavy security and widespread protests.

Recently, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services during the Pakistan general elections, Kakar said the high voter turnout was a clear indication of "public commitment to shaping the future of our country".

The caretaker premier said despite a few incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, the efforts of all the national institutions to conduct free and fair elections across the country were commendable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor