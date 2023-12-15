Indkal Technologies enters into TWS category, launches own brand 'Wobble'

New Delhi, Dec 15 Homegrown Indkal Technologies on Friday launched its own brand "Wobble", as the company forays into True Wireless Stereo (TWS) product category.

Starting at Rs 1,199, the Wobble earbuds are now available for purchase on leading retail sites and come in classic black and white colour options.

The earbuds feature a 12mm driver unit, ensuring 35 hours of playback on a single charge, according to the company. "It's a celebration of all things that make us move and keep us going, from the hustle of getting to the office in the morning to finishing our day and enjoying a show on TV before sleeping and everything in between. Wobble embodies the rhythm of life and the spirit of innovation, much like the diverse beats of India," Anand Dubey, CEO, Indkal Technologies, said in a statement.

These earbuds come equipped with ultra-low latency mode, Bluetooth version 5.3 with instant Fast Pair functionality, and intuitive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) & Dynamic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).

Moreover, the Wobble TWS lineup is enhanced with the Dynamic Audio Tuning (DAT) Chip for superior audio processing and a user-friendly voice control feature.

The 3D virtual surround sound experience is crafted to be powerful and immersive. Moreover, the earbuds boast an IP55 rating, ensuring resistance against water and dust, the company said.

In addition, the earbuds feature intuitive touch controls for music and call management.

It also supports fast charging, enabling users to enjoy 100 minutes of music playback with just a 15-minute charge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor