Indo-Canadian charged for trying to transport cocaine worth $4.86 mn

Toronto, Jan 11 A 35-year-old Indian-origin commercial truck driver has been charged after he was caught by the authorities while trying to transport cocaine worth approximately C$6.5 million ($4.86 million) into Canada.

Sukhwinder Dhanju was arrested by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) on September 26 last year after he arrived at the primary inspection booth at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake in Ontario province.

The driver was referred for secondary examination of his truck and trailer, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a release issued on Wednesday.

An inspection of the cargo led to the discovery of 202 brick-shaped objects which tested positive for cocaine, and had a total weight of 233 kg.

Dhanju was then arrested by the CBSA, and transferred to the custody of the RCMP Border Integrity Unit, along with the suspected drugs.

Following a "thorough investigation", the RCMP, on December 19 last year, charged Brampton resident Dhanju, with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

"The RCMP and the CBSA once again, through a joint effort, demonstrated continued commitment in working together to effectively disrupt the drug trade," sais Superintendent Rae Bolsterli, Officer in Charge, RCMP Border Integrity Program.

According to the release, Dhanju has been released with strict conditions, and his next court date is scheduled for February 2 at St Catharines in Ontario.

Last month, another Indian-origin commercial truck driver was charged after authorities seized more than 100 pounds of suspected cocaine in Ontario.

Manpreet Singh (27) was taken into custody by officers of the RCMP and formally charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Both Dhanju and Singh are residents of Brampton city.

In December 2023, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued against an elderly Sikh truck driver who fled to India after he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Raj Kumar Mehmi from Surrey was sentenced in November last year for smuggling 80 kg of cocaine into British Columbia, through the Canada-US Pacific Highway border crossing.

From January to October 31, 2023, the CBSA in the Southern Ontario region reportedly seized more than 1,300 kg of narcotics.

