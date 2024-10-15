"Indo-Canadians shocked by diplomatic fallout between India and Canada," says journalist Tahir Gora on deteriorating relations

Toronto [Canada], October 15 : The growing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have sent shockwaves through the Indo-Canadian community, leaving many concerned about the future of relations between the two democracies.

The deteriorating ties have raised many questions about the nature of the bilateral relationship, particularly its impact on the large Indo-Canadian population and students currently living in Canada.

Tahir Gora, a senior journalist based in Canada, expressed the dismay felt by many in the community. "Indo-Canadians received shocking and distressing news. It was heard that the relations between India and Canada have become even colder and India has asked to call back its diplomats," he said.

Gora highlighted the severe nature of the allegations made by Canada, stating, "Canada told India that Indian diplomats could also be 'people of interest' behind the murder of Nijjar here." He emphasised the confusion within the community, questioning how the relations between two prominent democracies had deteriorated so significantly. "How did it happen that the relations between the two democracies of the two countries became bad?" he asked, reflecting the concerns of many Indo-Canadians.

Gora also noted the stark contrast between Canada's relationships with other nations, particularly non-democracies like Russia and China. "Even Canada and China did not have such bad relations whereas there were many rifts between the two countries. Such bad relations did not happen even between Russia and Canada," he explained.

Despite Canada's strong stance against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Gora pointed out that relations with India appear to have sunk even lower. "Canada is sending its full support to Ukraine and is also criticising Russia, even though both are not democracies. So how did it happen that two big democracies have bad relations with each other?" he added.

For many in the Indo-Canadian community, the issue extends beyond diplomatic relations, particularly when it comes to the thousands of Indian students in Canada. Gora touched on this critical concern, explaining, "Indo-Canadians are also very upset that 60-70 thousand Indian students are facing deputation right now. This is also a matter of great concern for them."

He ended by expressing his personal shock over the situation: "I, as a general public am very shocked at how things are going in both countries, which are both huge democracies."

Haleema Sadia, a journalist and anchor in Canada, echoed similar sentiments of worry and sadness over the escalating tensions. "Today we Canadians have received a very saddening and distressing news about the tension between India and Canada," she said.

Sadia pointed out that the diplomatic strains have been steadily growing in recent years, leading to challenging situations for citizens of both nations. "It has been in the last couple of years that people of both countries are facing very challenging situations because of unhealthy diplomatic relations between both countries," she noted.

Sadia highlighted the emotional and logistical challenges faced by those with ties in both Canada and India, particularly when travel becomes difficult due to strained relations. "For those who have a homeland in Canada but have ties with their homes in India, when this tension grows, it's very hard for them to travel and touch their bases," she said. Reflecting on the overall situation, she concluded, "I feel like it's a very saddening, distressing and stressful situation for all the Canadians."

As the diplomatic row between the two countries deepens, many Indo-Canadians and other observers are left questioning the future of relations between India and Canada, with hopes for a resolution becoming increasingly strained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor