"Indo-China relationship should be taken to another level," says CPI(M) MP Brittas after PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], August 31 : Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas on Sunday welcomed the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the SCO summit, saying that the Indo-China relationship should be taken "to another level."

"We welcome the decision of the Indian government and PM Modi to engage in summit-level discussions in China. The Indo-China relationship should be taken to another level," Britas told ANI.

He added that improved rapport between the two great nations is expected to foster regional security and ensure economic cooperation. "India and China have huge aspirations, and collaboration between these two nations is crucial in the context of the policies that are being driven by the US, which are sectarian and against India's interests," he said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders recognised the role of India and China's economies in stabilising global trade. They also agreed on enhancing "people-to-people" ties through direct flights, visa facilitation, and the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

"The two leaders noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa. On economic and trade relations, they recognised the role of their two economies in stabilising world trade. They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce trade deficit," the MEA said in a statement.

Both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024. They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners, not rivals, and that their differences should not escalate into disputes.

Further, PM Modi invited Xi Jinping to the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026, the MEA said.

President Xi thanked PM Modi for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency. India is preparing to take over the leadership of BRICS from Brazil, the current president.

PM Modi also noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be viewed through a third-country lens. The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, such as terrorism and fair trade, in multilateral platforms.

PM Modi also had a meeting with Cai Qi, a Member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China. Prime Minister Modi shared his vision for bilateral relations with Cai and sought his support to realise the vision of the two leaders, the MEA said.

Cai reiterated the Chinese side's desire to expand bilateral exchanges and further improve relations in line with the consensus reached between the two leaders.

