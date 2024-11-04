Indonesia: 10 killed as volcano Lewotobi erupts

Jakarta, Nov 4 Ten people have been confirmed to have been killed after Mount Lewotobi erupted late Sunday in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, according to national disaster management agency BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari on Monday.

"It is confirmed that 10 people have died. Nine bodies have been recovered, while one remains trapped under the rubble," Muhari said at a press conference.

The volcanic eruption prompted mass evacuations, with most of the more than 10,000 affected residents from seven villages heading to evacuation centres, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Muhari.

Muhari noted that residents are prohibited from entering a 7-kilometre danger zone around the crater, adding that search operations are underway for any missing individuals, but he did not specify a number.

"No activities are allowed within a 7-kilometer radius of the crater, except for rescue personnel searching for missing victims," he emphasised.

To facilitate emergency relief efforts, the local government declared an emergency status from November 4 until December 31, 2024, Muhari said.

BNPB's head and personnel are expected to arrive in the affected area on Monday night to lead the disaster response coordination efforts, bringing essential supplies for those affected.

The eruption's hot clouds sparked fires in residential areas and nearby vegetation, Richard Felt, an analyst at the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency, told Xinhua.

Mount Lewotobi is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor