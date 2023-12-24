Indonesia: 13 workers killed, 38 others injured in furnace explosion at nickel factory

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 24 : At least 13 workers were killed and 38 others were injured after a furnace explosion at a Chinese-owned nickel factory in Indonesia on Sunday, CNN reported citing officials. The incident occurred at a factory in the Morowali Industrial Park on the island of Sulawesi.

Chinese steel and nickel giant Tsingshan operates the factory, which has stakes in Indonesia's nickel mining industry and runs operations under its local arm, Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS), according to CNN report.

Speaking to CNN affiliate CNN Indonesia, Morowali police spokesperson Ipda Hamid said that 13 people died on the spot, with multiple victims being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Hamid said police personnel were on the spot and an official investigation is being conducted.

Videos from the spot showed thick black smoke from huge fires rising in the air. The blast occurred at the time when workers were repairing a furnace, CNN reported citing a UK media report. Hamid said several oxygen cylinders nearby also exploded, which caused the fire.

"The cause of the explosion is thought to be because the bottom of the furnace still contained explosive trigger fluid during the repair process. Then an explosion occurred," Head of the Media Relations Division of PT Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) said, CNN Indonesia reported.

Indonesian politician and labour activist Said Iqbal has called for a probe by the Indonesian Manpower Ministry. In a statement, Iqbal said, "The (operator) must bear the costs of medical treatment and accident compensation for those affected."

"There must also be heavy sanctions for those who violate regulations," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor