Indonesia: 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Papua

Jakarta, Nov 1 A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's eastern Papua province on Friday, according to the country's Meteorology and Geophysics Agency.

The tremor occurred at 3:48 p.m. Jakarta time, with an epicentre located 103 km southwest of Jayapura Regency at a depth of 28 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

No tsunami alert was issued, as the quake was not expected to generate significant waves. The tremors were reportedly mild, with no noticeable impact on the surface, leaving no damage or casualties, as confirmed by Wisnu, a senior official from the provincial disaster agency.

Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia frequently experiences seismic activity due to its position within an earthquake-prone and volcanically active region, which includes 127 active volcanoes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor