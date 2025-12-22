Indonesia Bus Accident: At Least 16 Killed After Passenger Bus Loses Control and Hits Concrete Barrier in Java

At least 16 were killed, and several others were injured after a bus with 34 passengers lost control and struck a concrete barrier before rolling on the road in Indonesia's Java main island on Monday, December 22. After receiving the information, the search and rescue operation was launched by officials.

The inter-province bus was travelling from Jakarta to Yogyakarta when it overturned while entering a curved exit ramp at the Krapyak tollway in Central Java’s Semarang city, according to the news agency AP. The rescue team and police arrived 40 minutes after the accident and launched a rescue operation.

Also Read | Jejuri Fire Incident: 18 Injured as Blaze Erupts During Victory Rally After Maharashtra Local Body Election 2025 in Pune District (VIDEO).

The rescue team recovered six dead bodies from the accident spot. Another 10 died on the way to a hospital and during treatment. The 18 victims being treated at two nearby hospitals included five people in critical condition and 13 in serious condition.