Indonesia condemns Israeli attack on Iran, urges restraint

Jakarta, June 13 The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday strongly condemned Israel's strike on Iran, calling it a breach of law that undermines the very foundations of the international legal system.

"The attack risks exacerbating existing regional tensions and could potentially trigger a broader conflict," the ministry stated via its official social media account on Friday.

Indonesia urged all parties to demonstrate the greatest moderation and avoid acts that might exacerbate tensions or cause additional instability.

The government stressed that all nations must resolve their issues peacefully in conformity with international law, Xinhua news agency reported.

In response to the situation, the Indonesian Embassy in Tehran continues to communicate with Indonesian nationals in Iran and advises them to call the embassy hotline immediately in case of an emergency.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel launched Operation Rising Lion against Iran, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat of nuclear weapons to Israel’s very survival.

He asserted that the operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.

"In recent months, Iran has taken steps that it has never taken before, steps to weaponise this enriched uranium. If not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. It could be a year. It could be within a few months, less than a year. This is a clear and present danger to Israel's very survival," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed to have eliminated three of Iran's top military leaders in overnight airstrikes that rocked multiple cities across the Islamic Republic.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday called Israel's attack on Iran a ‘unilateral action’, asserting that the US had no involvement.

The statement came after Israel launched major airstrikes against Iran in the early hours of Friday, significantly escalating tensions in the region and raising the spectre of a broader conflict between the long-standing rivals.

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has also issued an urgent advisory to Indian nationals currently in the country, urging them to stay vigilant, avoid non-essential movement, and follow local safety instructions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor