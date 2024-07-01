Indonesia condemns Israel's decision to legalise Jewish settlement outposts in West Bank

Jakarta, July 1 Indonesia has vehemently condemned Israel's decision to legalise five Jewish settlement outposts in the West Bank, the country's foreign ministry announced on Monday.

"Israel's settlement and continuous occupation in Palestine's territory are violations of international law and relevant UN resolutions", the ministry said via their official social media channels, reported Xinhua news agency.

The ministry emphasised Indonesia's commitment to advocating for the implementation of the two-state solution and holding Israel accountable in concert with the international community.

Indonesia steadfastly supports the Palestinian people's entitlement to an internationally recognised, independent, and sovereign state.

