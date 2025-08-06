Indonesia contributes USD 3.5 million to WFP for Afghan school feeding initiative

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 6 : Indonesia has donated USD 3.5 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide fortified biscuits for 200,000 Afghan schoolchildren, aiming to improve nutrition, learning, and school attendance, Khaama Press reported.

According to Khaama Press, WFP announced on Wednesday that the contribution from Indonesia will support school feeding initiatives in Afghanistan for a three-month period, benefiting both girls and boys in primary schools.

In a statement on social media platform X, WFP said the funding will enable the purchase of more than 1,200 metric tons of protein- and vitamin-fortified biscuits to be distributed among students. These biscuits, served as nutritious snacks, are aimed at improving children's health, concentration, and learning capacity.

"This contribution ensures that schoolchildren across Afghanistan receive the nutrition they need for a brighter future," said Rina Setiawati, Director of International Development Cooperation at Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as quoted by Khaama Press.

The WFP Deputy Country Director in Afghanistan highlighted that for many children, "This snack is often their only nutritious meal of the day, providing essential energy for learning and growth," Khaama Press reported.

The programme targets areas with chronic food insecurity, high malnutrition rates, and low school enrollment, where nutritional support can also encourage attendance, according to Khaama Press.

Afghanistan is facing one of the world's most severe hunger crises. WFP estimates that in 2025, 3.5 million children under the age of five and 1.2 million pregnant and breastfeeding mothers will suffer from malnutrition.

While Indonesia's contribution will help address malnutrition and support education, WFP warned that funding shortages remain a major obstacle to sustaining and expanding these life-saving programmes, Khaama Press reported.

This contribution marks a vital step in supporting Afghan children's health and education, but sustained international aid remains crucial to breaking the cycle of hunger and ensuring a brighter future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor