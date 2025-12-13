Indonesia flood death toll exceeds 1,000

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 13 (ANI/WAM): The death toll from floods and landslides that struck three provinces on Indonesia's Sumatra Island has exceeded 1,003, with 218 people still missing, according to the latest data released Saturday by the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

The disasters have caused extensive infrastructure damage. BNPB data listed damage to about 1,200 public facilities, as well as 219 health facilities, 581 educational facilities, 434 houses of worship, 290 office buildings and 145 bridges. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor