Indonesia inaugurates new industrial park in Central Java

Jakarta, July 26 Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday inaugurated the Batang Industrial Park on a 4,300-hectare site in Central Java.

"This afternoon I officially open the operations of the Batang Integrated Industrial Park in Batang Regency, Central Java," said Widodo, as broadcasted on the official social media.

Widodo declared that Indonesia's economic performance and efficiency have made it a prime destination for investment from various nations, securing the 27th position in the World Competitiveness Index.

The Batang Industrial Park is one of these destinations, where several factories have already been established through a total investment of 14 trillion rupiah (around 859 million U.S. dollars), Xinhua news agency reported.

As one of the largest state-owned industrial zones to date, this industrial park currently employs 19,000 workers and is expected to generate up to 250,000 job opportunities.

