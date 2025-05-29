"Indonesia, India impacted by terrorism": Indo-Pacific Strategic Intelligence head praises India's counter-terrorism efforts

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 29 : Indo-Pacific Strategic Intelligence Executive Director, Curie Maharani, has said that Indonesia and India have both been impacted by terrorism and praised India's counter-terrorism efforts, which included limited military operations with clear strategic objectives and no intention to escalate the situation.

In an interview with ANI, Maharani praised the all-party delegation for travelling to Indonesia and other nations to communicate India's policy with regard to counter-terrorism. She emphasised that India has clear strategic objectives to uphold their deterrence.

After meeting the all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha in Indonesia on Thursday, Curie Maharani said, "First of all, I think similar to the delegations, the Indonesian people share the same concern about terrorism issues and feel that India is impacted as well as Indonesia by this terrorism. The second is I commended the delegations of India's parliaments to not only Indonesia but also other countries as well to communicate India's policy with regards to counterterrorism."

"India has clear strategic objectives to uphold their deterrence, but also other preemptive, more ...and peaceful approaches to the counterterrorism issues. Second, we would like to appreciate the way the Indian government approaches these issues by communicating with the world and with Indonesia. We have the largest Muslim population in the world, but in its intention with counter-terrorism efforts, India has shown the world that it has employed limited military operations with clear strategic objectives and no intention to escalate the situation. So I think Indonesia appreciate that restraint from India," she added.

All-party delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, interacted with scholars and researchers from Indonesia-based think tanks and academia on Thursday and conveyed a strong and unified message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism to maintain peace and regional stability.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Indonesia stated, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha held an insightful interaction with scholars and researchers from Indonesia based think tanks and academia and conveyed a strong and unified message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism to maintain peace and regional stability and sought to jointly explore ways to combat this menace."

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid (Congress) and former Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

The delegation also interacted with Resident Ambassadors of friendly countries in Indonesia and shared their insights on India's calibrated and strong response through Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Indonesia stated, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, interacted with Resident Ambassadors of friendly countries in Indonesia and shared their insights on India's calibrated and strong response through #OperationSindoor."

"The delegation spoke of the heinous attack on innocent civilians with the sole aim of fomenting religious discord in India. the delegation emphasised that India would have zero tolerance to terror and discussed a unified international effort to combat the menace of terrorism," it added.

The delegation is visiting many countries as part of India's global outreach against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation has so far visited Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and injured several others.

Indian forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in over 100 deaths of terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

