Indonesia: Indian delegation interacts with political leaders, Ambassadors of 20 countries

Jakarta, May 29 The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Thursday held extensive interactions with prominent think tanks and academia, Resident Ambassadors of friendly foreign missions in Jakarta, as well as with the leaders of National Mandate Party (PAN), a Modernist Muslim Party of Indonesia.

The discussions marked a continuation of India's strategic outreach to garner international support against cross-border terrorism emanating from the soil of Pakistan.

The delegation interacted with the resident Ambassadors of friendly diplomatic missions of around 20 countries in Indonesia, sharing detailed insights on Operation Sindoor, and clearly explaining the role of Pakistan in the gruesome April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. They highlighted India's measured, non-escalatory, and targetted response following the Pahalgam attack.

The delegation conveyed the message that terror and talks cannot go together and blood and water cannot flow together. They urged support of the diplomatic community for bringing perpetrators of terrorism to justice, recalling the UNSC statement of April 25, which underlined the need for concerted diplomatic action against terrorism and its sponsors.

Later, the visiting delegation met the leaders of the National Mandate Party (PAN) of Indonesia including Eddy Soeparno, Vice Chairman of PAN and Deputy Speaker of Indonesian People's Assembly, and Viva Yoga Mauladi, Vice Chairman of the Party and also Deputy Minister For Transmigration Republic of Indonesia, along with other leaders and Members of Parliament from PAN sharing views on India's stance on zero tolerance for terrorism.

“Pleased to lead our All-Party Parliamentary Delegation in an insightful interaction with senior leadership of Indonesia’s National Mandate Party (Partai Amanat Nasional – PAN) — including Eddy Soeparno, Vice Chairman of PAN and Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian People's Assembly, and Viva Yoga Mauladi, Vice Chairman of the party and Deputy Minister for Transmigration, along with other Members of Parliament,” Jha posted on X.

“We conveyed India’s firm stand on zero tolerance towards terrorism, sharing the account of the Pahalgam attack — where civilians were targeted based on religion — and India’s decisive response through Operation Sindoor. Both sides strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasized the importance of dialogue, democracy, and regional peace,” the post added.

Earlier in the day, the delegation had meaningful discussions with researchers and scholars of various think tanks and academia in Indonesia, including the Indonesian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), The Habibie Center, and Indo-Pacific Strategic Intelligence (ISI), Center for Indonesia Policy Studies (CIPS), University of Indonesia, Indonesia Air Power Studies Centre, etc.

“The delegation conveyed a strong and unified national message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism. There was understanding of India’s position and the need was expressed to jointly combat false and fake narratives being propagated by vested interests. Responding to a query on endgame on this issue, the delegation categorically conveyed that total relinquishment of terror activities by Pakistan, dismantling of terror infrastructure within Pakistan and the vacation of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) was the ultimate endgame," said Indian Embassy in Jakarta.

The delegation led by Jha also includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi, and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Former Indian Ambassador to France, Mohan Kumar.

After successfully completing their engagements in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan, the delegates are in Indonesia to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism to the Indonesian leadership.

