"Indonesia is strongly against terrorist activities," Chairperson of National Mandate Party says

Jakarta [Indonesia] May 29 : Eddy Soeparno, Chairperson of the National Mandate Party (PAN) said that the Indonesian side had a good discussion with the All-Party Delegation.

Soeparno, while speakg to ANI, said that India encourages countries to build trust, and that Indonesia too condemns terrorism.

"Well, we had a good discussion on cooperation on the prevention of terrorism. Indonesia is also was a victim of terrorism attacks ourselves, so we understand the full impact of terrorism. We support peace. We support global cooperation. We are strongly against terrorist activities," he said.

Soeparno said that they also discussed about upholding peace and economic cooperation between both the countries.

"So therefore we stand strong with countries who uphold the law, who uphold peace and uphold cooperation between the countries and are against terrorism. We also discussed on strengthening economic cooperation. We also discussed on strengthening the cooperation between parliaments, which is very important, and we look forward to continuing this discussion in the future," he said.

Soeparno added that as a part of BRICS nations, too, he underscored the need for cooperation among nations. He added that Indonesia stands against terror attack in Pahalgam.

"Well, for one, we were somewhat informed firsthand on the effect of the Terrorist attacks that have recently occurred in India and we understand the impact of it and again we stand strong with the people of nations of India and other nations who have a continuous fight against terrorism, but more importantly, secondly is how we can uphold peace and harmony among countries among nations and Indonesia as part of a member of BRICS will also continue to strengthen their ties with BRICS countries, especially India in this case we have participation of Indonesia," he said.

Soeparno underlined that cooperation between Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is important and it is imperative that all these nations too condemn terror activities and build trust.

"In the interest of upholding again peace, harmony among countries, and close cooperation, we would encourage obviously for countries within the OIC membership to cooperate closely and to build Trust among nations and again terrorist activities is something that we are against for and we will again communicate this in the interest of global cooperation between countries, especially Islamic countries," he said.

In a post on X, Indian embassy in Indonesia said, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with the leaders of the National Mandate Party (PAN) of Indonesia including Mr. Eddy Soeparno, Vice Chairman of PAN, also Deputy Speaker of Indonesian People's Assembly, Mr. Viva Yoga Mauladi, Vice Chairman of the Party and also Deputy Minister For Transmigration Republic of Indonesia, and other leaders and Members of Parliament from PAN and shared views on India's stance on zero tolerance for terrorism."

"The PAN party leadership expressed condolences to the victims of gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, India. PAN leadership conveyed that they stand with India and categorically stated that religion and race cannot serve as a basis for exporting terrorism. The Members of Parliament joining the meeting from PAN also included Mrs Dessy Ratnasari, Mrs Farah Putri Nahlia , Mrs Okta Kumala Dewi, Dr. Drajad Wibowo, Mr. Slamet Ariyadi and Mr. A. Bakrie," the embassy added.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

The delegation is visiting many countries as part of India's global outreach against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation has so far visited Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

