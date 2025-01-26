Indonesia key pillar of India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision: President Murmu

New Delhi [India], January 26 : Reflecting on the old ties between India and Indonesia, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, said that the principles of "pluralism, inclusiveness and the rule of law" are common to both countries and have given direction to their contemporary relations.

President Murmu hosted a banquet in honour of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

She also emphasised that Indonesia is a key pillar of India's 'Act East' policy and Indo-Pacific Vision.

"I welcome President Subianto on his first State Visit to India. Values of pluralism, inclusiveness and the rule of law are common to both countries and these shared values have given direction to our contemporary relations," President Murmu said at the banquet.

Reflecting on the "millennia-old civilisational links" between the two countries, she recalled that 75 years ago on India's first Republic Day in 1950, when then Indonesian President Sukarno was the Chief Guest.

"This is a historic occasion, as 75 years ago on our first Republic Day in 1950, we had the President Sukarno of Indonesia as the Chief Guest. This is a reflection of the long-standing ties and strong democratic tradition between our two countries," the President said.

She added, "I recall the millennia-old civilisational links between India and Indonesia, including the 'Bali Jatra' observed in Odisha, which commemorates the journeys undertaken by Indian seafarers and traders in ancient times from India to Bali and other regions of the Indo-Pacific. Indonesia is a key pillar of India's 'Act East' policy and Indo-Pacific Vision."

President Prabowo, who is on his first state visit to India, was received by President Murmu at the special banquet on Saturday.

President Prabowo, who is on his first state visit to India, was received by President Murmu at the special banquet on Saturday.

