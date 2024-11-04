Indonesia seeks 120 million USD in investment by 2025

Jakarta, Nov 4 Indonesia aims to secure an investment of 120 million US dollars by 2025 to bolster its national economy, Minister of Investment Rosan Roeslani said on Monday.

"The investment target for next year is around 120 million dollars for both foreign and domestic investments," Roeslani stated in Jakarta.

He emphasised the government's focus on attracting investment, particularly in export-oriented renewable energy. "Indonesia's renewable energy potential is approximately 3,700 gigawatts, coming from solar panels, solar energy, hydro, biomass, and geothermal sources," he said.

Roeslani highlighted Indonesia's status as the world leader in geothermal potential, especially in the Java region. However, he noted that the country cannot develop this sector alone and thus actively seeks international investment partnerships.

"Increasing renewable energy investments is crucial to achieving Indonesia's commitment to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2060," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Data from Indonesia's Ministry of Investment reveals that, in the third quarter of 2024, the country's investment realization reached 27.3 billion dollars, a 15.24 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The downstream sector contributed 21.2 per cent of the total quarterly investment.

