Indonesia submits proposal for Taiwan visa-free access approval

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 19 : Indonesia has submitted a proposal to grant visa-free access to Taiwanese citizens, according to Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno.

The proposal is now with the Directorate-General of Immigration for approval, as the country seeks to expand its tourism reach and attract more international visitors, Taipei Times (CNA) reported.

Sandiaga disclosed the information during a meeting with foreign journalists, where he also outlined Indonesia's "golden visa" and "second home visa" programmes. These initiatives are designed to boost tourism and encourage foreign investment in the country. The Minister emphasised the importance of these programmes in increasing the nation's global tourism standing.

The announcement comes just days before Sandiaga is set to leave his post ahead of Prabowo Subianto's inauguration as Indonesia's next president. During the transition to the new government, Sandiaga highlighted key investment opportunities within Indonesia's special tourism economic zones, encouraging foreign companies to explore ventures in various cities.

Despite Taiwan being considered for visa-free access, it was notably absent from Indonesia's most recent list of 13 countries and regions granted such privileges. "It is unsatisfactory that the Indonesian government only approved visa-free entry for 13 regions and countries," Sandiaga said.

He pointed out that neighbouring countries like Malaysia and Thailand have already extended visa exemptions to a broader range of nations, reported Taipei Times.

The Directorate-General of Immigration reviews its visa-free country list every three months, Sandiaga noted, and the agency will soon operate as a non-ministerial department under the new government.

The Minister expressed optimism that the visa-free programme will soon extend to Taiwan, China, and other key markets such as Australia, India, the US, and several European nations.

Visa exemption is a crucial policy to elevate Indonesia's tourism sector, Sandiaga said, citing the country's ranking of 22nd in the World Economic Forum's 2023 Travel and Tourism Development Index. "The visa programmes are crucial for Indonesia to make it to the top 10 in the index," he added.

Additionally, Sandiaga announced that Indonesia would participate in a major international travel fair in Taiwan next year. Starting from the Lunar New Year, two charter flights per week will operate between Taipei and Banyuwangi, Taipei Times reported.

"As the Ijen volcano complex and Mount Bromo have become very popular among Taiwanese and Chinese tourists, the direct flights from Taipei to Banyuwangi are expected to attract more tourists from Taiwan and China to Indonesia," Sandiaga said.

