Indonesian groups suspend protest as security forces tighten grip in Jakarta

Jakarta [Indonesia], September 1 : Indonesian students and civil society groups cancelled planned demonstrations in Jakarta on Monday after authorities tightened security in the capital, following a week of violent protests sparked by lawmakers' pay, Al Jazeera reported.

A student umbrella organisation said "impossible conditions" had led to the suspension of rallies, while the Alliance of Indonesian Women explained that the decision was aimed to avoid a crackdown by security forces.

The protests began a week earlier and escalated after a police vehicle fatally struck a motorcycle taxi driver on Thursday night. According to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, at least eight people have been killed since the unrest began, Al Jazeera reported.

The growing turmoil forced President Prabowo Subianto to reverse course on the controversial measures. On Sunday, he announced that political parties had agreed to reduce lawmakers' benefits but also instructed the military and police to act firmly against rioters and looters, after state buildings and homes of party members were attacked and set on fire.

On Monday, police established checkpoints across Jakarta and increased patrols, with a spokesman telling Kompas TV the aim was to "protect" citizens and maintain security. A convoy of armoured vehicles and motorbikes was also deployed to Parliament on Sunday night in a show of force.

The Alliance of Indonesian Women confirmed through Instagram that its planned protest at Parliament had been delayed "to avoid increased violent escalation by authorities" and would remain suspended until conditions stabilised. Student groups echoed similar concerns, citing "very impossible conditions" for their withdrawal.

Meanwhile, demonstrations were still being organised by students in Purwakarta, West Java, and Yogyakarta, though it was unclear if those rallies would proceed.

The unrest also prompted Prabowo to cancel a scheduled trip to China for a World War II military parade. Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, a close ally, warned on Sunday that security forces would take "firm action" against rioters, citing the ransacking of the finance minister's residence, Al Jazeera reported.

Casualties have been reported nationwide. Three people died in Makassar after a council building was set ablaze on Friday, while another man suspected of being an intelligence officer was killed by a mob, local disaster agency official Muhammad Fadli Tahar said. Amikom Yogyakarta University also confirmed the death of student Rheza Sendy Pratama during protests, though details remain unclear.

In anticipation of further unrest, TikTok temporarily suspended its live-streaming feature in Indonesia, where it has more than 100 million users.

