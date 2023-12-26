Indonesia's 1st high-speed railway handles one million passengers

Jakarta, Dec 26 The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR), the first HSR in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, has handled over 1 million passenger trips since its official operation on October 17.

With the yearend approaching, Halim Station in Jakarta has become increasingly crowded with passengers taking the high-speed train, locally known as "Whoosh," for their vacation or family reunions in Bandung, West Java, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The rapidly rising passenger flows have prompted PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC), a joint venture consortium between Indonesian and Chinese firms that constructs and runs the HSR, to increase the train services to 48 trips per day from the previous 14.

With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the HSR connects Jakarta's Halim station to Tegalluar station in the fourth largest city Bandung, shortening the journey from over three hours to about 40 minutes.

The railway, the first overseas high-speed railway project that fully uses Chinese railway systems, technology and industrial components, has made Bandung easily accessible from Jakarta, offering more choices for travelers, commuters, and families living apart, as well as boosting local tourism and unleashing new opportunities.

