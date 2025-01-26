Indonesia's Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta captivates audience at India's 76th Republic Day Parade

New Delhi [India], January 26 : Indonesia's rich military musical tradition took centre stage at India's 76th Republic Day parade on Sunday, captivating the audience with a mesmerizing performance by the 190-member Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta band from the Indonesian Military Academy.

The band's stunning display at Kartavya Path in New Delhi of discipline and unity showcased Indonesia's military prowess, with a perfect blend of snare drums, tenor drums, bass drums, bellyras, trombones, trumpets, and flutes.

The name "Canka Lokananta" itself carries deep meaning, symbolizing the band's role in instilling discipline, responsibility, and teamwork among cadets.

The name "Canka Lokananta" carries deep meaning; "Canka," derived from Sanskrit, refers to trumpet, while "Lokananta" translates to heavenly sound.

Indonesia's participation in the parade was particularly significant this year, with President Prabowo Subianto attending as the chief guest.

The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) also contributed to the Republic Day celebrations with a marching contingent of 152 personnel from all branches of the military. These soldiers, marching in perfect unison, highlighted Indonesia's unity and strength, underlining the commitment to the national motto, "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika" (Unity in Diversity).

Their precise movements showcased Indonesia's military readiness and national cohesion, symbolising the country's rich cultural heritage.

While the marching contingent added a visual spectacle, the Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta's performance demonstrated the ceremonial significance of music in Indonesian military tradition.

The 190-member band brought to life Indonesia's pride in its national unity and commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty through an unmatched display of discipline and harmony.

This year, Indonesia's participation in the Republic Day parade held added significance. The presence of such a distinguished military band and the Indonesian contingent reflected the strong and growing ties between the two nations.

Earlier, India's President Droupadi Murmu led the celebrations, highlighting 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and emphasised "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation), while Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial.

