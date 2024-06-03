Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts again

Jakarta, June 3 Mount Ibu on Halmahera Island in Indonesia's North Maluku province erupted, throwing thick black volcanic ash over its peak as high as 7,000 metres, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

"The eruption happened at 12:45 p.m. local time, lasting for 373 seconds," said Mount Ibu Monitoring Officer Axl Roeroe on Sunday.

It was the largest eruption since Ibu volcano's danger status was raised to the highest level on May 16, 2024, added Roeroe as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The centre has issued a Volcano Observation Notice for Aviation warning with code red for the North Maluku area and its surroundings for aviation security.

Authorities also advise residents to stay away from the area 7 km north and 4 km around the active crater.

