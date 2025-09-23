Indonesia’s President includes Sanskrit greetings in his speech

United Nations, Sep 23 Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto started and ended his speech by including Sanskrit greetings while calling for harmony of all religions.

Starting his speech at the General Assembly on Tuesday, he included, in greeting the world leaders, “Om Swastiastu”, which is used in his country’s Hindu-majority island of Bali and is translated as “May you be blessed and protected".

And ended his speech by including, “Om Shanti Shanti, Shanti Om”, along with invocations from other religions.

"Jews, Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, all religions we must live as one human family,” he said.

“Indonesia is committed to being part of making this vision a reality. Is this a dream? Maybe, but this is the beautiful dream that we must work together towards,” he added.

Prabowa Subianto, who followed US President Donald Trump on the podium, countered his attacks on the UN, accusing it of being ineffective.

The Indonesian leader said, “In our struggle for independence, and our fight to overcome disease, hunger, and poverty, the UN stood with Indonesia and gave us vital assistance”.

“Decisions made here based on human solidarity — by the Security Council and this Assembly — gave Indonesia international legitimacy, opened doors, and supported our early development,” he said, naming various UN developmental agencies.

"And because of that, Indonesia stands today on the cusp of shared prosperity and greater equality,” he added.

Without naming the US or Trump, he directed criticism of the threats he issued to various nations and entities.

“No one country can bully the whole community of the human family,” he said.

