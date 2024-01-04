Industry veteran CP Gurnani joins upGrad's board to help it expand globally

New Delhi, Jan 4 In a bid to further help upGrad become a highly export-oriented product, Indian IT industry veteran CP Gurnani has joined the edtech major's board of Directors, the company announced on Thursday.

Gurnani will serve as an independent non-executive director while the skilling giant continues to ramp up its domestic and global operations.

He told IANS that upGrad with its robust revenue growth is in a unique position and should be present in more countries to skill more people.

‘We need to go global, tapping into opportunities in B2B and B2C markets. upGrad has built a good credentials and is on the right springboard to scale up. It has been able to double its revenue, with a committed management and a leadership which is able to deliver 2x growth,” said Gurnani who spent 19 years as Tech Mahindra’s CEO and Managing Director.

Gurnani will prioritise the global expansion of the company, leveraging its strong credentials.

“It's interesting to observe how upGrad is reversing the pyramid, empowering millions, and addressing the rising demand for upskilling, particularly in times of AI. It is creating a talent pipeline for the world, and I am committed to guiding them on building more smart content and individualised learning trajectories for learners from diverse backgrounds and geographies,” he explained.

Gurnani becomes the second non-executive director after the India HQ skilling giant announced the appointment of Chegg’s Dan Rosensweig in March last year.

Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairperson, upGrad, said that they have laid business roadmap for coming years and are set to embark on a journey of driving sustainability.

“Gurnani's profound leadership and ability to preempt market trends would further enhance our framework and underpin the integrity and efficiency of our business model,” said Screwvala.

Started in 2015, upGrad has touched more than 7 million learners across more than 100 countries. With oner 25 offices, upGrad is present across multiple cities in India, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., London, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam, Sydney and Melbourne.

“There is a lot to be done in India. But there’s also a lot to be done globally and I think we can definitely take the lead. It is definitely a privilege to welcome Gurnani on the board,” Screwvala told IANS.

