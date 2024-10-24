"Inequities of the "BRICS itself is statement of how profoundly old order is changing": EAM at BRICS Outreach sessionpast... have assumed new forms," says EAM at BRICS Outreach session

Kazan [Russia], October 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday highlighted multi-polarity amid global uncertainties and stressing the need for collaborative solutions.

At the BRICS Outreach Session Jaishankar said that there is the steady diversification of production and consumption, adding that the world face the paradox that even as forces of change have advanced, some longstanding issues have only become more complex.

"On the one hand, there is the steady diversification of production and consumption. Nations that attained independence from colonialism have accelerated their development and socio-economic progress. New capabilities emerged, facilitating the harnessing of more talent. This economic, political and cultural rebalancing has now reached a point where we can contemplate real multi-polarity. The BRICS itself is a statement of how profoundly the old order is changing," said the EAM.

He said that many inequities of the past continue, in fact, they have assumed new forms and manifestations.

"We see that in the access to developmental resources and modern technology and efficiencies. Let us also recognize that the benefits of globalization have been very uneven. Adding to all that, the Covid pandemic and multiple conflicts have aggravated the burdens borne by the Global South. Concerns of health, food and fuel security are particularly acute. The Summit of the Future underlined that the world is in real danger of falling significantly behind in realizing SDG targets," he said.

"We face the paradox that even as forces of change have advanced, some longstanding issues have only become more complex," he added.

Talking about ways to reconcile this contradiction, ensure that the benefits of change reach those who are currently left behind and to create a more equitable global order Jasiahankar said, "First, by strengthening and expanding platforms of an independent nature. And by widening the choices in different domains and minimizing undue reliance on those that can be leveraged. This is really where BRICS can make a difference for the Global South."

Jaishankar said that there must be reforms in international organisations like the United Nations.

"By reforming established institutions and mechanisms, especially the UN Security Council in the permanent and the non-permanent categories. So too the multilateral development banks, whose working procedures are just as outdated as that of the UN. India initiated an effort during its G20 Presidency and we are glad to see Brazil take that forward," he said.

Jaishankar noted that more production hubs must be created, by giving an example of the Covid situation.

"By democratizing the global economy through creating more production hubs. The Covid experience is a sharp reminder of the need for more resilient, redundant and shorter supply chains. For essential needs, every region legitimately aspires to create their own production capabilities," he said.

He also said that there must be respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"By correcting distortions in global infrastructure that are a legacy from the colonial era. The world urgently needs more connectivity options that enhance logistics and mitigate risks. This must be a collective endeavor for common good, with utmost respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty," he said.

Jaishankar also said that equality and development can be achieved by sharing each other's experiences and new initiatives, like the UPI payment system in India.

"By sharing experiences and new initiatives. India's Digital Public Infrastructure, its Unified Payments Interface and the Gati Shakti infrastructure, all hold a larger relevance. The International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFE and the International Big Cat Alliance are similarly initiatives of common interest. As a First Responder, be it for natural calamities, health emergencies or economic crises, we seek to do our fair share," he said.

Jaishankar also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance that today is not an age of war.

"Addressing conflicts and tensions effectively is a particular need of the day. Prime Minister Modi has emphasized that this is not an era of war. Disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy. Agreements, once reached, must be scrupulously respected. International law should be adhered to, without exception. And there should be zero tolerance for terrorism," he said.

Jaishankar said that the war in Middle East is an understandable concern.

"The situation in the Middle East, West Asia for us, is an understandable concern. There is a widespread anxiety that the conflict would spread further in the region. Maritime trade has also been deeply affected. The human and material consequences of further escalation are truly serious. Any approach has to be fair and durable, leading to a two state solution," he said.

Jaishankar said that the gathering of the BRICS Summit is a message that they are prepared to think afresh on the longstanding challenges.

"We meet in difficult circumstances. The world must be prepared to think afresh on longstanding challenges. Our gathering is a message that we are indeed prepared to do so," he said.

