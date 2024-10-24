Infrastructure of educational institution built under India's aid inaugurated in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 24 : Campus Building of Aanbookhaireni Campus in Tanahun District in Central Nepal built in India's High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) was inaugurated on Thursday.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced that the infrastructure is built with Government of India's financial assistance at the total project cost of Nepali Rupees (NRs) 30.01 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'.

It was jointly inaugurated by Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu; Shanti Raman Wagle, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Tanahun and Shukra Chuman, Chairman, Aanbookhaireni Rural Municipality, Tanahun.

"The Government of India grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was utilized for the construction of double storied campus building with other facilities for Aanbookhaireni Campus. This project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal. This project was implemented through District Coordination Committee, Tanahun," the statement further stated.

Chief, District Coordination Committee, Chairman, Aanbookhaireni Rural Municipality, Tanahun, Political representatives and Chairman Campus Management Committee in their remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

Aanbookhaireni Campus was established in 2005. It is a community based Campus affiliated to Tribhuvan University (TU). The Campus is providing Bachelor Degree programs in Bachelor of Business Studies (BBS) and Bachelor of Education (BEd). The Campus has around 300 students, 90 per cent of which are girls.

"The set up created would be useful in providing better education facilities to students of Aanbookhaireni Campus in Tanahun, Nepal and would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of education in this region," the statement added.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation.

"The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors," the statement highlighted.

Political representatives, government officials, social workers, representatives of the campus management, professors, teachers, parents and students were also present on the occasion.

