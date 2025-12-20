Inhumane atrocities committed against Hindus shameful for humanity: VHP on Bangladesh violence

New Delhi, Dec 20 Amid the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said on Saturday that the country has become a hub for Islamic jihadist extremists, adding that the inhumane atrocities being committed against Hindus and other non-Muslims are shameful for all of humanity.

Speaking to IANS, Bansal said, "Bangladesh has become a hub for Islamic jihadist extremists. The inhumane atrocities being committed against Hindus and other non-Muslims are shameful for the entire world. On Thursday, the brutal murder of Deepu Chandra Das, who was allegedly beaten, hanged from a tree, and then burned, has emerged as a grave challenge for global humanity."

He also alleged that extremists in Bangladesh have not only damaged top media houses but have also attacked Indian embassies.

"This extremist Islamic mindset is not only suppressing people but is also trying to burn and destroy everything. The government and administration of Bangladesh are remaining silent spectators. Even the United Nations and the United Nations Humasn Rights Commission have not spoken out or condemned these incidents, which is deeply disappointing," he told IANS.

Bansal also expressed concern over the alleged lack of response within India.

"It is deeply distressing when Hindus are attacked by Islamic jihadists, whether globally or in our neighbourhood. In such situations, many opposition leaders in India remain silent, as if their voices are muted. These incidents are extremely alarming, shameful, and pose a serious threat to humanity," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus announced that at least seven people were arrested in connection with the lynching and brutal killing of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das over blasphemy charges.

"In the incident of beating to death Sanatan Dharma adherent youth Dipu Chandra Das in Bhaluka upazila in Mymensingh district, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested seven individuals as suspects," Yunus said in a post on X.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Limon Sarkar, Tarek Hossain, Manik Mia, Ershad Ali, Nijum Uddin, Alomgir Hossain and Miraj Hossain Akon.

According to the statement, RAB-14 conducted operations at various locations and arrested the aforementioned suspects.

The horrific incident occurred on Thursday night at the Pioneer Knit Composite Factory in the Square Masterbari area of the Bhaluka upazila.

The deceased, 30-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, was a worker at a factory and a resident of Tarakanda Upazila of Mymensingh.

Citing local and eyewitness sources, Bangladeshi Bengali media outlet Barta Bazar reported that Dipu was accused of making derogatory comments about Islam and Prophet Muhammad during an event at the factory marking World Arabic Language Day.

The allegations rapidly spread within the factory and surrounding areas, sparking tension. He was later beaten by an angry mob and reportedly died on the spot.

Reports suggest that the situation took a gruesome turn after his death, with the crowd taking the body to the Square Masterbari bus stand area, tying it to a tree with a rope, beating it while shouting various slogans and later setting it ablaze.

Confirming the incident, Bhaluka Upazila Executive Officer, Md. Firoz Hossain said a person was killed over allegations of insulting the Prophet, adding that the body of the deceased is in police custody.

Former Bangladesh Minister and Awami League leader Mohammad Ali Arafat strongly condemned the incident, asserting that Bangladesh is steadily heading toward full-scale radicalism under the leadership of the interim government led by Yunus.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus under the Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human rights organisations across the globe.

