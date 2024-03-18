"Initial investigations rule out foul play": Consulate in New York after Indian student dies in Boston

New York [US], March 18 : Following the death of an Indian student, Abhijeeth Paruchuru, in Boston, the Consulate General of India in New York has said that the initial probe has ruled out any kind of foul play in the case.

The Indian Consulate is "deeply saddened" about the demise of Paruchuru, and stated that his parents are in "direct touch" with detectives regarding the case.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of Mr. Abhijeeth Paruchuru, an Indian student in Boston. Mr Puruchuru's parents, based in Connecticut, are in direct touch with detectives," the Consulate General of India, New York wrote in a post on X.

"Initial investigations rule out foul play," it added.

Meanwhile, the Consulate has also helped the family with the transportation of his mortal remains to India.

The post on X added, "@IndiainNewYork rendered assistance in documentation and transportation of his mortal remains to India. We remain in touch with local authorities and the community in the matter."

Further details are awaited.

Notably, this is not the first time that a death has been reported regarding Indian students overseas.

In March, the Indian Consulate in Chicago condoled the demise of Indian dancer, Amarnath Ghosh, who was allegedly shot dead by an unknown assailant in St Louis, Missouri in the United States.

The incident was flagged by television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who said that her close friend Ghosh, a Kolkata-based Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam dancer who was pursuing a PhD in the US was shot dead in St Louis on Tuesday and urged the Indian Embassy in and the External Minister S Jaishankar to initiate and investigation into the matter.

Devoleena said that Ghosh hailed from Kolkata and both of his parents had passed away.

She stated that Ghosh was attacked multiple times by an unknown assailant while he was taking an evening walk in the St Louis Academy neighbourhood.

Notably, multiple distressing incidents have been reported lately from the US involving Indian nationals or people of Indian origin.

As many as five Indian students were reported dead in separate incidents in the first two months of 2024. 41-year-old Vivek Taneja also died after succumbing to assault injuries in Washington.

Last month, an Indian student, Syed Mazahir Ali, faced a brutal attack in Chicago on February 4. Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago stated that it was in touch with the victim, as well as his wife in India.

