"Initiative on Critical, Emerging Tech is India's commitment to inclusive innovations": PM Modi at tech CEOs roundtable in US

New York [US], September 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that technology collaboration and efforts such as the "Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology" (ICET) are part of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and emphaise India's commitment to inclusive innovations.

Addressing the CEO roundtable in New York on Sunday (local time) PM Modi said that India has moved forward with the mantra of "reform, perform and transform" and emphasised the need for a balance between technology and democracy.

"Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology- ICET, is our commitment to inclusive innovations. Over the past decade, Bharat has moved forward with the mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform'. Based on our experiences, we believe that the more we build on this mantra, the faster we'll progress. When the world's largest democracy grows rapidly, it also assures global peace and prosperity. Technology is an important pillar of India's journey towards developed India. Therefore, today we have created unprecedented possibilities for technological collaboration and investment in India," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of technology in all sectors and the efforts on Artificial Intelligence strategies.

"The 21st century is technology driven. There is hardly any sector which is not driven by technology. However, in such a time it becomes even more crucial for us to balance out the use of technology and our democratic values, as it gives a guarantee to human welfare. Technology without democracy creates an environment for crisis. India is a country which has talent, democracy and market," he said.

"India is one of the first countroes to have worked on AI strategies. To me, AI means 'America-India' as I said earlier. That's the power we want to strengthen. India has democratised the use of technology, thereby bridging the divides. India is focusing on the ethical use of AI," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also called for collaboration between tech companies in India and America in solving global challenges.

"I always see all of you as fellow travellers and co-partners in the development journey of a self-reliant and strong India. I am confident that together, tech companies from India and America will play an important role in solving global challenges," PM Modi said.

"Our governance model is not just policy-driven, but is also based on stable and predictable policies. This gives an assurance to our investors in every sector. We have made investments worth 15 billion dollar in the semiconductor industry. We are receiving huge investments from all over the world as well as from India's private sector," the Prime Minsiter said.

Recalling the 'Tech Handshake' program held last year in Washington the PM said, "Last year, when I came to Washington, I participated in the Tech Handshake program and at that time also I got the opportunity to meet some of you, I got the opportunity to meet many of you in India also."

"Today, after a year I am feeling proud to sit with the world's leading innovators. The energy, excitement and trust towards India give us a lot of happiness. A lot of suggestions were given by you all and your experience and suggestions are very valuable to me," the Prime Minister said.

As a part of his three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with industry leaders to discuss the potential and opportunities India has to offer to the world.

A roundtable hosted by PM Modi comprised several prominent figures from leading companies including, Chairman President and CEO of Adobe Shantanu Narayen, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, IBM COE Arvind Krishna, Lisa Su CEO of AMD, and Jensen Huang of NVIDIA and among others.

During the meeting on the second day of his US visit, the prime minister discussed ways to foster greater collaboration between the US and India when it comes to the cutting-edge areas of Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology.

PM Modi also invited the participating companies to explore co-development, co-design, and co-production opportunities in India, pointing to India's rapid economic and technological transformation.

