Injured to be shifted to Southern Gaza: Health Ministry

Tel Aviv, Nov 3 Ministry of Health of Gaza on Friday said that they will shift the injured from Gaza, in a convoy of ambulances, to Southern Gaza taking the Al-Rashid street, Al-Shaheli.

“We have requested the Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to accompany the convoy,” a statement from the ministry said.

The ministry said that as the Israeli forces were not allowing the exit of injured into hospital in Egypt, they had petitioned ICRC, but it is helpless as Israeli army has not allowed them to cross.

It said that due to the Israeli aggression, which exceeded the capabilities and carrying capacity of the Al-Shifa Medical complex, the injured have to be shifted out of Northern Gaza.

“In the face of the urgent need to save the lives of the injured which is guaranteed by international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention, we place responsibilities on everyone,” the statement said.

It said that if the ambulances convoy move to southern Gaza then it would coincide with the return of ambulances that have been detained in the southern Gaza which cannot move as a result of the Israeli occupation targeting them and all other humanitarian crews.

