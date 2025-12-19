Inqilab Moncho urges supporters not to heed to any "instructions or provocations" as body of Osman Hadi arrives in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 19 : Inqilab Moncho on Friday urged its supporters not to respond to any "instructions or provocations" from sources other than the platform itself, as the body of slain activist Osman Hadi arrived in Bangladesh from Singapore.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Inqilab Moncho said it would accompany Hadi's body to the Dhaka University Central Mosque.

"The Inqilab Moncho will be coming to the Dhaka University Central Mosque with the martyr Osman Hadi. Students and the general public will occupy the streets and continue chanting slogans demanding justice," the statement read.

"Do not heed any instructions or provocations from anyone other than the Inqilab Moncho," it said, adding that a "strong programme" would be announced soon.

The announcement of the arrival of the body of the Inqilab Moncho spokesperson was made by a post on X by Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, stating that the Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the body of Hadi had landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 5:48 pm (local time) on Friday.

"Body of martyr Osman Hadi, who died in Singapore while undergoing treatment. The carrier flight reached the country. Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Hadi's body today Friday evening at 5:48 pm (BG-585) landed at Hazrat Shahjalanal International Airport in Dhaka from Singapore," the post read.

Following the announcement of his death, unrest and protest broke out with vandalism and arson reported across several areas in the country.

One of the prominent figures behind the July Uprising last year, Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, was pronounced dead after he was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

According to bdnews24, citing police, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire and fled the scene.

Critically injured, Hadi was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Evercare Hospital, where he was placed in intensive care. On December 15, Hadi was flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following his death, protests broke out in the capital of Dhaka, with a fresh wave of protests breaking out today as the activists gathered at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection to call for justice for the slain leader.

Hadi was also being considered as a potential Dhaka-8 candidate for the February 2026 national election.

