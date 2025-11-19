INS Sahyadri participates in sea phase of Exercise Malabar

Washington, Nov 19 Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri participated in the sea phase of Exercise Malabar in US' Guam that included Anti-Submarine Warfare, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), gunnery firing, underway replenishment, and cross deck helicopter operations.

In a statement shared on Wednesday on X, the Indian Navy stated, "INS Sahyadri participated in the sea phase of Exercise Malabar 2025 from 13 to 17 November. The four-day high tempo sea phase included Anti-Submarine Warfare, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), gunnery firing, underway replenishment, and cross deck helicopter operations. In addition, Sea Riders were exchanged between the participating ships to share best practices and to enhance mutual understanding."

INS Sahyadri had made a port call at Guam on November 7, as part of its ongoing long range operational deployment to the Indo-Pacific. The ongoing exercise includes naval drills between the Navies of India, Japan, Australia and the US.

Indigenously designed and constructed, INS Sahyadri is a Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and a shining example of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. It has participated in several bilateral and multilateral exercises, as well as operational deployments.

During the harbour phase of Exercise Malabar, crew of INS Sahyadri engaged in joint interactions between the operations teams of participating navies, including cross deck visits and sharing of best practices.

"Friendly sports fixtures brought together personnel from INS Sahyadri, US, Japan and Australia - fostering camaraderie, strengthening mutual trust, and promoting teamwork in true maritime spirit," the Indian Navy highlighted last week.

The Ministry of Defence noted that the participation of INS Sahyadri in Exercise Malabar-2025 reaffirms India's enduring partnership and its commitment to strengthening coordination, enhancing interoperability, and demonstrating a collective resolve to safeguard regional security.

