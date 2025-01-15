INS Sarvekshak completes first phase of joint hydrographic survey in Mauritius

Port Louis [Mauritius], January 15 : Strengthening maritime cooperation between India and Mauritius, Indian Navy Ship INS Sarvekshak completed first phase of joint hydrographic survey in Port Louis, Indian Navy said on Wednesday.

R Sooroojebally, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force, visited the ship and and was briefed on progress of survey operations. CO INS Sarvekshak met India's High Commissioner to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava.

INS Sarvekshak's crew participated in various outreach activities, including community service initiative and medical camp. The ship was kept open to visitors, where they got the opportunity to explore advanced scientific research and hydrography capabilities of Indian Navy.

On December 29, a joint coordination meeting involving key stakeholders including from Ministry of Housing and Lands, Mauritius Hydrographic Service and the Oceanographic Institute was held onboard INS Sarvekshak. The meeting marked the beginning of the Joint Hydrographic Survey aimed at enhancing navigation safety in Mauritian waters.

On December 26, INS Sarvekshak arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, to undertake a joint hydrographic survey, an official press release by the Ministry of National Defence stated.

Upon its arrival, the ship was welcomed by Anurag Srivastava, the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Captain C G Binoop, Commandant of the Mauritius National Coastguard, and other military and civil dignitaries.

In an earlier press release, Ministry of Defence stated, "The extant visit highlights strong maritime partnership between India and Mauritius, reflecting shared commitment to regional development and deeper bilateral cooperation in line with the GoI's vision of SAGAR."

