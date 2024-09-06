INS Tabar, P8I Aircraft excel in 22nd India-France naval exercise Varuna

Paris [France], September 6 : The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, under the command of Captain MR Harish, and the Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance (LRMR) P8I aircraft have made a notable impact in the 22nd edition of the India-France bilateral naval exercise Varuna.

This significant maritime exercise took place from September 2 to 4, 2024 in the Mediterranean Sea, following a port visit by INS Tabar to Toulon, France, from August 29 to September 1, 2024, as per an official press release by the Indian Navy.

Since its inception in 2001, the Varuna exercise has become a cornerstone of the defence relationship between India and France. This year's edition featured an array of sophisticated naval operations designed to enhance interoperability and tactical skills between the two navies.

The Indian contingent included INS Tabar and the P8I aircraft, while the French Navy contributed with the frigate FS Provence, the nuclear-powered submarine Suffren, Atlantique 2 aircraft, MB339 fighter jets, and helicopters, including the NH90 and Dauphin, the press release stated.

Throughout the exercise, participants engaged in a variety of complex operations. These included advanced anti-submarine warfare drills, rigorous air defence exercises, and live weapon firings.

The exercise also incorporated a FLYEX (fly exercise) and a steam past event, which demonstrated the effective integration of assets across air, surface, and sub-surface domains.

These operations not only tested but also showcased the tactical capabilities and coordination between the Indian and French naval forces.

The successful execution of Varuna in the Mediterranean Sea underscores India's expanding naval reach and its capacity for sustained operations beyond the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

By conducting the exercise in this distant theatre, the Indian Navy has highlighted its growing global maritime presence and operational versatility, the press release reported.

This edition of Varuna reinforces the strong strategic partnership between India and France, reflecting a shared commitment to enhancing maritime security and fostering deeper operational collaboration.

The completion of this year's Varuna exercise further solidifies the robust defence ties between the two nations and emphasises their mutual dedication to advancing best practices and strategic cooperation in maritime defence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor