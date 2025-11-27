INS Vikrant arrives in Sri Lanka for International Fleet Review to mark 75th Anniversary of Sri Lankan Navy

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 27 : India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, on Thursday arrived in Sri Lanka for the International Fleet Review, being held to mark the 75th Anniversary of the Sri Lankan Navy.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka highlighted, "Welcoming INS Vikrant to Sri Lanka. India's first indigenous aircraft carrier is arriving in as part of an International Fleet Review to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Sri Lankan Navy. A symbol of national pride and Make in India excellence, INS Vikrant is a lasting symbol of India's maritime resurgence"

In another post, the High Commission noted High Commissioner Santosh Jha hosted a reception on board where Sri Lankan Minister of Health and Mass Media, Nalinda Jayatissa, participated as the Chief Guest. He applauded the arrival of INS Vikrant as a strong message of shared security and strengthening of friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka.

Earlier, the official X handle of INS Vikrant shared that it has arrived in Colombo for its maiden participation in Sri Lanka's International Fleet Review 2025.

"India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, #INSVikrant, arrived in Colombo for her maiden participation in SLN IFR 2025 a significant milestone in regional #MaritimeCooperation. The warm reception sets the tone for #DeeperCollaboration, #EnrichedExchanges, and a strengthened #MaritimePartnership."

As per an official statement by the Sri Lankan Navy, the International Fleet Review will take place on November 30. It will feature warships from several countries.

"The Sri Lanka Navy is hosting this capstone event in celebration of its proud 75th anniversary. Warships from Iran, Malaysia, the Maldives, Pakistan, and Russia are also scheduled to arrive on the island to participate in the fleet review. Among the ships that arrived in Colombo were BNS Prottoy (90.1m) from the Bangladesh Navy, commanded by Captain MD Touhidul Haque Bhuiyan. From the Indian Navy, the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant (262.5m), commanded by Captain Ashok Rao, and INS Udaygiri (149.2m), commanded by Captain Vikas Sood, also arrived in port," the statement said.

