Inspector of Royal Moroccan Navy meets Vice Chief of Army Staff to boost defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], November 25 : Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy, called on Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, in New Delhi on Tuesday as the two sides discussed steps to deepen military cooperation.

The Indian Army said in a tweet on X that the meeting covered ways to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, enhance professional exchanges between the two forces and explore new areas for collaboration. Both sides also reviewed ongoing engagements between the Indian Army and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

During the discussions, the two officers reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Morocco towards global peace and security. The interaction is part of India's wider outreach to partner countries in Africa to build stronger defence and security partnerships.

Earlier in the day, Mohamed Tahin met Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, and discussed ways to strengthen their naval partnership, with both sides placing emphasis on structured training exchanges, improving information-sharing mechanisms and expanding cooperation on maritime security, as per the Navy spokesperson.

He also is on an official visit to India and began his engagements with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi.

The visit by Rear Admiral Tahin forms part of a broader push to expand training, capacity-building and joint activities between the armed forces of the two nations. Defence ties between India and Morocco have grown steadily in recent years, supported by regular high-level exchanges and collaborative initiatives.

The visit follows Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's trip to Morocco in September this year, signalling continued high-level engagement between the two countries on defence and security issues.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's new manufacturing facility at Berrechid in Morocco, Singh called it a milestone that showcased India's growing role in global defence collaboration.

He said, "Along with Make in India, we are also working on Make with Friends. Under this initiative, we will collaborate with trusted partners to develop and produce cutting-edge technologies. Ultimately, through 'Make for the World,' the benefits of our innovation will be shared with the entire world. The facility being established in Berrechid is an excellent example of this very vision. This facility also demonstrates that Indian industries are not only capable of meeting domestic needs but are also prepared to enhance the defence capabilities of friendly nations through partnership. This is a model of partnership that respects sovereignty, strengthens local capacity, and also contributes to global peace..."

