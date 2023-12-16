Insta head Adam Mosseri reveals Threads’ 2024 plans for fediverse

New Delhi, Dec 16 Instagram head Adam Mosseri has revealed bigger plans for Threads and its integration with the fediverse in 2024.

According to Mosseri, a full integration with the fediverse could take ‘the better part of a year.’

“Threads is being built on the ActivityPub protocol, which means that it will be interoperable with other apps/servers like Mastodon over time,” he posted.

This week, Meta started testing a feature to show Threads posts on Mastodon and other ActivityPub networks, as the company finally makes Threads part of the decentralised social network system.

ActivityPub is an open, decentralised social networking protocol that provides a client/server API for creating, updating, and deleting content.

“We took a small, but important, step by allowing people in the Fediverse, who don't use Threads or even have an Instagram account, to follow my Threads account as well as a few others. Content is starting to flow from Threads to the Fediverse,” Mosseri wrote.

He said that the Threads team wants to make it so the option to follow a Threads account on other platforms is available to “all public accounts on Threads, not just a handful of testers.”

“We also plan to build support for Threads users to follow Fediverse accounts, so that content can flow from the Fediverse back into Threads. There's a fair amount to figure out with regards to privacy and integrity, but we're actively working through those issues,” he explained.

Eventually, it should also be possible to enable creators to leave Threads and take their followers with them to another app/server.

“I believe that it's important that creators own their relationship with their audience. I expect all of this to take the better part of a year, and to roll out in stages,” the Instagram head added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor