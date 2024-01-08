InsuranceDekho suspends sale of travel insurance to Maldives

New Delhi, Jan 8 Insuretech platform InsuranceDekho on Monday announced that it has suspended the sale of travel insurance to the Maldives in "support of national interest".

This decision comes in response to derogatory remarks made by now-suspended Maldivian ministers against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stemming from his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

"We at InsuranceDekho have decided to immediately stop issuance of travel insurance to the Maldives on our platform. We stand united with our country and align with our nation's interests," Yajur Mahendru, product head at InsuranceDekho, posted on LinkedIn.

"It's time to explore our own our island treasures, such as the beautiful Lakshadweep, that beckon with unparalleled beauty and charm," he added.

Earlier, EaseMyTrip suspended flight bookings to the Maldives.

"In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings #TravelUpdate #SupportingNation," the founder and CEO, Nishant Pitti wrote on X. Many Indian tourists also cancelled their upcoming tours to Maldives.

Maldivian government on Sunday suspended its three ministers for remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Lakshadweep visit.

The ministers -- Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha and Hassan Zihan -- have been suspended for their derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi on 'X'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor