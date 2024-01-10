Intel acquires Silicon Mobility to boost EVs, to bring AI PC to cars

Las Vegas, Jan 10 Chip-maker Intel has announced to acquire Silicon Mobility SAS, a fabless silicon and software company that specialises in chips for intelligent electric vehicle (EV) energy management, for an undisclosed sum.

At the ‘CES 2024’ here, the company also announced a new family of AI-enhanced software-defined vehicle system-on-chips (SoCs), with Zeekr as the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to adopt the new chip to deliver its generative AI-driven living room experiences to next-generation vehicles.

“Driving innovative AI solutions across the vehicle platform will help the industry navigate the transformation to EVs,” said Jack Weast, vice president and general manager of Intel Automotive.

“The acquisition of Silicon Mobility aligns with our sustainability goals while addressing a critical energy management need for the industry,” he added.

Intel also announced a commitment to deliver the industry’s first open UCIe-based chiplet platform for software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

Intel will work with imec to ensure the packaging technologies meet the rigorous quality and reliability requirements of the automotive industry.

Today, Intel chips are in more than 50 million vehicles, powering infotainment, displays, digital instrument clusters and more.

“Intel’s AI-enhanced SDV SoCs combine the best of AI PC and Intel data centre technologies necessary to support a true software-defined vehicle architecture,” Weast said.

To fuel a faster, smoother transition to EVs and a sustainable SDV, Intel and SAE International announced a committee to deliver an automotive standard for Vehicle Platform Power Management. Intel will chair the committee.

