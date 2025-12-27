Intelligence flags shift in Khalistan focus to Australia as heat rises in Canada, UK

New Delhi, Dec 27 Intelligence agencies have flagged the rapid rise of the Khalistan movement in Australia, even as a marginal crackdown has been taking place in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Security agencies say that activities in Canada and the United Kingdom are slowing down considerably, but there has been a steep rise in Australia in recent months. The Khalistani elements have been diverting a lot of their resources to Australia, and recent incidents of violence are a clear indication of that.

In the past, referendums have been conducted in Australia, but the scale of the activity has risen considerably in recent months. There has been a rise in vandalism and scribbling of anti-India graffiti in Australia, which has raised major concerns.

Even the social media campaigns that are carried out by groups such as the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) are largely focused on events in Australia. Officials say that there are repeated calls on social media to indulge in vandalism, whereby Indians are targeted.

Calls have also been given to raise anti-India and anti-Modi slogans, and these are taking place very often these days. An official said that this ploy of diverting focus to Australia is intentional.

India has reached out to both Canada and the UK and raised the problem regarding Khalistan-related activity. Both countries have acknowledged the problem and have agreed to work closely with New Delhi.

In recent months, some action against Khalistanis has been visible in both these countries. Hence, the attention was diverted to Australia. This allows the movement to continue unabated while also reducing the heat in the UK and Canada, the official said.

Khalistan-related activity has been visible openly in Australia in the months of July, August and December this year. These elements have been waving Khalistan flags while raising anti-India slogans. They have also indulged in vandalism, which has angered the Indian diaspora.

During these incidents, the Khalistanis have trampled the Indian flag and raised anti-India slogans. In December, during a protest, the Indian flag was torn, and videos of the same were circulated in large numbers. Such videos are posted very often by the SFJ to incite people. Unlike in Canada and the UK, the Khalistanis are now facing resistance from the Indian diaspora.

The Khalistan Zindabad slogans have been countered by Indians with chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Officials say that such acts are carried out with the sole intention of provoking the Indian diaspora.

During a protest in August on Independence Day, the Khalistanis attempted to provoke the Indians, and they were met with resistance. However, it was the quick intervention by the Australian police that averted a street clash. Had this taken place, it would have gone as per the script written by the pro-Khalistan elements.

In July, these elements vandalised a Gurdwara in Melbourne with anti-India graffiti. They even pasted images of Hitler while comparing it to the Indian leadership.

Officials say that Australia is also a target owing to the large number of Indians living there. There are around 800,000 Indians who are currently in Australia, and they form an important part of the population. These Indians now find themselves in the crossfire as the locals tend to blame all Indians for such incidents.

In Australia, like the UK and Canada, the Khalistanis have taken advantage of the huge emphasis that is given to free speech. The Khalistanis have managed to get away with protests and hate slogans under the garb of free speech.

Officials say that the Australian government has to be stern and stricter when it comes to these elements. Things could spiral out of control very soon, and then the problem becomes much harder to solve.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said, "We uphold free expression but draw firm lines at violence or incitement, and continue engaging with Indian counterparts on these matters."

