Intensified DRC fighting displaces 35,000 civilians, injures 9 peacekeepers: UN

United Nations, Jan 25 Intensified fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has triggered significant new displacement of civilians and injured nine peacekeepers, a UN spokesman said.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said on Friday that UN humanitarians reported clashes between DRC government forces and the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels in the last three weeks sent more than 35,000 people fleeing violence in Masisi into displacement sites in and around Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

Haq said the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC, known as MONUSCO, reported beefing up its support to the Congolese armed forces, conducting day and night joint patrols in efforts to reduce the threat to civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Unfortunately, during these clashes, nine UN peacekeepers were injured," the spokesman said. "They are currently receiving medical treatment."

Haq said that MONUSCO's Quick Reaction Forces have directly supported the Congolese armed forces since Wednesday and continue providing essential medical and logistical support to the Southern African Development Community Military Mission in the DRC.

"Shelling in areas where displaced people are sheltering on the outskirts of Goma, including Mugunga, Bulengo, and Lushagala, has caused people to flee toward the city," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. "This latest escalation follows intense fighting in Minova in South Kivu, three days ago, which displaced thousands of people."

Humanitarians said access to the area remains restricted due to the ongoing insecurity.

"The situation in Goma is dire, with the territory of Goma and neighbouring Nyiragongo territory already hosting more than 700,000 displaced people," OCHA said.

The office warned that the recent surge in violence only aggravates an already critical humanitarian situation, further increasing the suffering of thousands of men, women, and children who are experiencing displacement and inhumane conditions.

OCHA said humanitarian partners are also concerned about the increasing numbers of wounded people arriving in already-overwhelmed health facilities.

"The humanitarian community calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urges all parties to respect international humanitarian law, ensure the protection of civilians, and allow unhindered and safe access to humanitarian assistance," OCHA said.

Guterres issued a similar call in a statement on Thursday, expressing his alarm at the resumption of hostilities, condemning "in the strongest terms" the offensive launched by the M23, the devastating toll on the civilian population and heightening the risk of a broader regional war.

He called on the M23 to immediately cease its offensive, withdraw from all occupied areas and abide by the ceasefire agreement reached last July.

