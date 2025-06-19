"Interest here is money to counter India": Sindhi activist Laghari criticises Asim Munir's visit to White House, calls President Trump "confused"

Washington DC [US], June 19 : Sindhi human rights advocate and author, Sufi Laghari criticised Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir visit to White House and accused US President Donald Trump of being "confused" and motivated by business interests in Pakistan.

Executive Director of the Sindhi Foundation, Laghari said that General Munir's primary interest is securing funds to counter India.

"President Trump is confused. He is not a politician; he is a businessman. He is eyeing the resources in Pakistan. There is no free lunch here; that is why he invited Asim Munir. Asim Munir's interest here is money to counter India...," said Laghari.

He was seen outside the White House holding a placard with a scathing message. The sign read, "Asim Munir - Thief of River Indus, Butcher of Moro: Sindh," featuring a crossed-out image of General Munir, highlighting the growing discontent among the Sindhi diaspora regarding alleged injustices in the Sindh region, particularly relating to water rights and reported violence targeted at Sindhis and enforced disappearnces by Pak forces.

"People of Sindh are struggling for justice and freedom... Gen Ayub Khan was invited to George Washington's home in the 1960s. Gen Zia ul Haq and Gen Musharraf also came here... When the US is backstabbed, then it will realise that Pakistan is not its natural ally," said Laghari.

Laghari highlighted the struggles of the Sindhi people, citing water shortages in the Indus River and accusing Punjab of building canals and dams that deprive Sindh of its rightful water resources.

"Sindhi and Baloch people are their natural ally... Pakistan and its Generals should never be trusted... Asim Munir is the butcher of Moro Sindh and thief of River Indus... Sindhis have been suffering for the last 76 years. Now there is no water in the Indus; the river is running dry, and they blame it on India. Punjab is stopping our water- they are building canals and dams... Minorities, Sindhis, Sufis are suffering and at the hands of the Pakistani regime and if we stay silent, our land and Indus will disappear...," he added.

Earlier, protesters in Washington, D.C. heckled General Munir, labeling him a "dictator" and "mass murderer". Laghari also referred to Munir as the "butcher of Moro Sindh" and "thief of River Indus".

The protest coincided with General Asim Munir's ongoing visit to the United States. Pakistan's Army Chief, who is currently in Washington, arrived at the White House for a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump. A White House itinerary for President Trump listed a lunch meeting with the Pakistani General.

The Trump-Munir meeting comes amid rising regional tensions and speculation over Pakistan's potential involvement in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman underlined the importance of the meeting, writing on X, "Senior US officials often engage with Pakistani Army Chiefs, but rarely is one hosted at the White House by the US President. One of many reasons why Munir's scheduled meeting with Trump is so significant, especially as his administration considers its options regarding the war in Iran."

In another post, Kugelman added, "For what it's worth, the scheduled Trump-Munir meeting shouldn't only be seen through the lens of the Israel-Iran war. There's been US-Pak engagement on critical minerals, crypto, and Counter Terrorism. Trump takes a deep personal interest in all of these. And Munir is empowered to talk about it all. Also, Kashmir."

In a public address in Washington, D.C., General Munir declared Pakistan's "clear and strong" support for Iran in its conflict with Israel while also backing US efforts to de-escalate the situation. According to Dawn, one of the key developments of Munir's visit has been the strengthening of counterterrorism cooperation between Pakistan and the United States, particularly against the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) group.

Earlier, overseas Pakistanis held protests against Field Marshal Asim Munir outside an event at a hotel in Washington, D.C. Protestors were heard shouting slogans such as "Pakistanio ke Qatil" and "Islamabad ke Qatil" as Munir was welcomed at the venue.

Sharing a video of the protest on X, Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stated, "Pakistani-Americans in Washington, DC are protesting outside the Four Seasons hotel, reminding General Asim Munir of the crimes he's committed against the people of Pakistan."

The video showed a digital screen displaying General Munir's photo with strong messages including "Mass Murderer Asim Munir," "Democracy dies when guns speak," and "Asim Munir, your time is up. Pakistan will rise."

Meanwhile, Munir's meeting with President Trump marks the first time in over two decades that a Pakistani military leader has been hosted by a sitting US President. The last such meeting took place in 2001 when General Pervez Musharraf, serving as Pakistan's military ruler, met with US leadership during his tenure as head of state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor