Interim govt has been formed in Bangladesh, but there are attacks on minorities, say people who arrived in India

Jalpaiguri [West Bengal], August 9 : People who have come from Bangladesh to India said that an interim government has been formed in the country, so everything is likely to be fine except that there are attacks on minorities.

Shazia Sultana, who came from Nilphamari, Bangladesh, said that the interim government has been formed in Bangladesh and everything will be fine now.

People have arrived at Fulbari Land Customs Station, Jalpaiguri from Bangladesh which is facing a political crisis and incidents of violence.

"Interim Government has been formed in Bangladesh. So, I feel that everything will be fine. Another person who came from Bangladesh, Mohd Shaheen Sarkar, stressed that they had come to India after seeing a lot in Bangladesh.

He added that the common people want things to be normal there, adding that they came here as tourists.

"Everyone knows the current situation in Bangladesh. We have come here after seeing a lot. Interim Government has been formed there. Common people want things to be good, that there be development. We have come here as tourists...," he said.

Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government on August 8 night, three days after Sheikh Hasina resigned from the position of Prime Minister and left the country amid widespread unrest.

Muhammad Yunus is a Bangladeshi social entrepreneur and founder of Grameen Bank, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his efforts to create economic and social development through microcredit.

Seventeen members of Bangladesh's interim government took their oath at a ceremony in Dhaka on Thursday, Bangladesh-based daily, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Bangladesh's President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Yunus for his role as chief advisor, which is the equivalent to a Prime Minister.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Bangladesh interim government led by Muhammad Yunus on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Moreover, the ceremony was attended by foreign diplomats, civil society members, top businessmen, and former opposition party members at the presidential palace in Dhaka.

Notably, no representatives from Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League, were present.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, tendering her resignation from her post on August 5 in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, led majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

